25,131 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Bought by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3,139.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $116,676.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,231.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,910 shares of company stock worth $295,892 in the last 90 days. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

