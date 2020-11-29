2,720 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Bought by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 14.6% during the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PTON shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.96.

PTON traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $108.98. 5,602,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,703,241. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $139.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.74 and its 200-day moving average is $79.03. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $25,355,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $10,741,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,169,108 shares of company stock valued at $108,891,612.

Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

