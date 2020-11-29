2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.27.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of 2U by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $989,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in 2U by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in 2U by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 39,014 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.13. 584,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,086. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18. 2U has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.92.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. On average, analysts predict that 2U will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

