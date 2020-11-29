30,437 Shares in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,814,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,437,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $368,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,835 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,159,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,563,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

NYSE PBA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.12. 415,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,120. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.161 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.50%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

