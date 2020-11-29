$31.10 Million in Sales Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to post $31.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.10 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $18.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $103.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.80 million to $133.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $177.75 million, with estimates ranging from $130.66 million to $212.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KPTI. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,067. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 5.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $29.61.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 39,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $662,109.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,335.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $111,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,051 shares of company stock valued at $927,914 over the last ninety days. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

