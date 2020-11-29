31,553 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Nutrien comprises 1.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 22.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in Nutrien by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 251,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at $165,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Nutrien by 37.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 54,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Nutrien by 1.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 351,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,249. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.65, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

