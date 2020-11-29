33,579 Shares in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Purchased by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000. Copa comprises 1.3% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Copa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Copa by 1,414.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 106,501 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the second quarter worth $200,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 13.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 142,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 80,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of Copa stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $83.37. 227,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,644. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average of $52.24.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.99 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Copa in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.