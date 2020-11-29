35,634 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,634 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000. Bank of Montreal comprises about 3.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,800,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,293,000 after buying an additional 2,408,969 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 51.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,993,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,885,000 after buying an additional 1,010,465 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 20.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,094,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,550,000 after buying an additional 881,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth approximately $40,258,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 145.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,043,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,539,000 after buying an additional 618,932 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of BMO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.74. The company had a trading volume of 297,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,707. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $79.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

