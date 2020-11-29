$357.36 Million in Sales Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will post $357.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $348.10 million and the highest is $365.70 million. Infinera posted sales of $384.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.82% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. Infinera’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Infinera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Infinera from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.98.

Infinera stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.50. 1,600,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.05. Infinera has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hooshmand Kambiz sold 42,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $316,795.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,868.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,974 shares of company stock worth $1,090,041. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Infinera by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Infinera by 3.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 35.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.