$362.45 Million in Sales Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to announce $362.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $363.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $361.10 million. Ultra Clean reported sales of $286.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ultra Clean.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.30 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UCTT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $80,542.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,531.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,518,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,287 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.85. 286,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,740. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.