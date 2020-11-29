3,931 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 82,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 17,843 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 60,101 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.46. 20,281,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,669,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

