$4.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) will announce sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.19 billion and the highest is $4.22 billion. Avnet posted sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $17.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.06 billion to $17.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.15 billion to $17.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Longbow Research raised Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

AVT stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $30.67. 587,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,213. Avnet has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Avnet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 13,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 39.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Avnet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Avnet by 7.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.