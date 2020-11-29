$411.04 Million in Sales Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will announce $411.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $422.40 million and the lowest is $385.84 million. Realty Income posted sales of $397.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $982,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,188,000 after buying an additional 141,877 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Realty Income by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 60,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Realty Income by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 172,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Realty Income by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after buying an additional 162,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $61.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,704. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.13. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92.

The company also recently announced a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

