46,089 Shares in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Bought by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,089 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. Thomas White International Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Silicon Motion Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 407,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,106 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 171,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,951. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average of $41.20.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $126.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

