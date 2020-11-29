46,523 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Acquired by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000. Caesars Entertainment makes up 2.0% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,715,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,930,000 after buying an additional 5,154,863 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 459.4% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 14,958,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284,687 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 29.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 12,289,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,359 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 16.7% in the second quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,718,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $70,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Caesars Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.10. 1,244,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,023,430. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.97. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

