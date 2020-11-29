$490.40 Million in Sales Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) will announce $490.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $492.00 million and the lowest is $488.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $550.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.00 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRG. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

FRG stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.25. 59,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,045. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $28.61.

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,497,511.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Franchise Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Franchise Group during the second quarter worth $131,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 199.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Franchise Group during the second quarter worth $219,000.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the United States Operations and Canadian Operations segments. It offers personal and business tax preparation services, facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, and online tax preparation services.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.