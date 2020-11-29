4NEW Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $23,751.05 and $1,350.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00072461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00022437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00372987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $522.02 or 0.02880724 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW (KWATT) is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

