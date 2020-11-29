4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Reaches Market Cap of $377,160.32 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $377,160.32 and $438,952.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00028352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00165432 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00299426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.45 or 0.00920774 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.00468339 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00165720 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io. The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar.

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

