520 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in The Home Depot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,365,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in The Home Depot by 9.8% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 23,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,193 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,210 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.99. 1,625,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,796,853. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.06.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.