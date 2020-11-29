$523.90 Million in Sales Expected for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to report sales of $523.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $461.34 million and the highest is $559.74 million. Range Resources posted sales of $605.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RRC shares. Stephens raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Range Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $993,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Range Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Range Resources by 125.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,844,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,442 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

NYSE RRC traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,605,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.78.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

