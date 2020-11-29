$610.10 Million in Sales Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will post $610.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $621.00 million and the lowest is $605.00 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $621.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Werner Enterprises.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $590.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.00 million.

WERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.12.

Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 390,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 30.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after buying an additional 1,301,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,054,000 after buying an additional 949,760 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 6,998.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 691,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after buying an additional 681,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 991.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 448,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 407,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 417.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 388,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 313,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.