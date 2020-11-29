$64.49 Million in Sales Expected for New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) to post $64.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.99 million. New Mountain Finance posted sales of $73.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year sales of $266.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $261.98 million to $270.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $260.82 million, with estimates ranging from $259.80 million to $261.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 17.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. National Securities downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.85.

In other news, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 47,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $467,256.50. 9.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMFC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.99. 236,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,424. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.22. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.