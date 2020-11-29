685 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Purchased by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,923 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,856,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,519,000 after acquiring an additional 662,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,705,000 after acquiring an additional 801,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $27.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $471.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,276,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,382,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.63, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.42. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $3,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total value of $1,231,031.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,375 shares of company stock valued at $105,729,304. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.56.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

