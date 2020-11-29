88mph (MPH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.53 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 88mph has traded down 66.8% against the U.S. dollar. One 88mph token can currently be bought for approximately $39.95 or 0.00220947 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00027897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00164909 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00298480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.41 or 0.00920321 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00471110 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00166093 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph’s total supply is 230,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,274 tokens. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp.

88mph Token Trading

88mph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

