$939.97 Million in Sales Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2020

Equities analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to post $939.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $962.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $923.40 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.36 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE GFL traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.13. 1,215,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,216. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,667 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,460,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in GFL Environmental by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,093 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

