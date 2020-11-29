ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 24 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a CHF 24 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ABBN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price target on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price target on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 19 price target on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 21.50 price target on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 22.95.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.