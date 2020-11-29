Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

ANF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.46.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

ANF stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.