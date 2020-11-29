Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ANF. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.46.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.54. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $23.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at $932,255.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $117,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

