Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Raised to $28.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.46.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

