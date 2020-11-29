AceD (ACED) Hits Market Capitalization of $146,104.27

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 31.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. AceD has a total market capitalization of $146,104.27 and $4.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded down 45% against the US dollar. One AceD token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000430 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000312 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000084 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,980,000 tokens. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com.

AceD Token Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

