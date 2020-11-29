Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.30.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $121.14 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $143.55. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.86.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

