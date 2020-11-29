Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $210,599.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, OKEx, BiteBTC and CoinTiger. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $210,599.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,158.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.00 or 0.03061992 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.89 or 0.00439965 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.35 or 0.01543943 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.16 or 0.00672765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00404294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00034555 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HADAX, BiteBTC, OKEx and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.