ADAMANT Messenger Reaches Market Capitalization of $974,485.33 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $974,485.33 and approximately $9,879.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ADAMANT Messenger alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00016510 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 105,674,254 coins and its circulating supply is 85,532,243 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ADAMANT Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAMANT Messenger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.