AdEx Network Price Reaches $0.28 (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One AdEx Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $29.87 million and $1.25 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00071843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00366656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.58 or 0.02884231 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 114,577,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,434,854 tokens. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network.

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

AdEx Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars.

