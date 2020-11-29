adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) Given a €290.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas AG (ADS.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €264.24 ($310.87).

Get adidas AG (ADS.F) alerts:

ADS stock opened at €271.20 ($319.06) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €276.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €255.25. adidas AG has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG (ADS.F) Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.