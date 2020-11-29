Adshares Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,221.00 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $1,221.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00012946 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,703,595 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

Adshares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

