Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Advanced Drainage Systems has raised its dividend by 52.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Shares of WMS opened at $70.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $544.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMS. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $7,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,035.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 8,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $512,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at $696,271.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,422 shares of company stock worth $22,884,064. 20.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.