Advanced Technology Coin Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market cap of $93,923.08 and approximately $2.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00018997 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,825,604 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

