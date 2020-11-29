AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Get AerCap alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 4,347.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 16.6% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,598. AerCap has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -148.69 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.