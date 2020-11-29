AgaveCoin Price Tops $0.0599 (AGVC)

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, AgaveCoin has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. AgaveCoin has a market cap of $23.40 million and approximately $20,313.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AgaveCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0599 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00027961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00164791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00298266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00919510 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00471390 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00166079 BTC.

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AgaveCoin is www.agavecoin.org.

AgaveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AgaveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AgaveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

