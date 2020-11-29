Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives $87.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.47. 683,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,993. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $980.61 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

