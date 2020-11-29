AidCoin Price Hits $0.0087 on Top Exchanges (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $386,182.03 and $335.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AidCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00072718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00375856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $532.65 or 0.02933391 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 44,307,487 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,307,486 tokens. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co.

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.