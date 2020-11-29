AIDUS TOKEN Tops 1-Day Volume of $24,095.00 (AIDUS)

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. AIDUS TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $24,095.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AIDUS TOKEN has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One AIDUS TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00072782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00022355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00379408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $535.27 or 0.02931302 BTC.

AIDUS TOKEN Token Profile

AIDUS is a token. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 tokens. AIDUS TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial. The official website for AIDUS TOKEN is aidus.io. The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial. AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial.

AIDUS TOKEN Token Trading

AIDUS TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIDUS TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AIDUS TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

