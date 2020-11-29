Akroma (AKA) Market Cap Reaches $10,429.61

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a market cap of $10,429.61 and $36.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.42 or 0.03058328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00034704 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

