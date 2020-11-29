Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

NASDAQ ALRM traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average of $60.75. Alarm.com has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $79.38.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $36,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 5,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $331,347.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,113.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,839 shares of company stock worth $12,609,284. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,238,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,055,000 after buying an additional 1,733,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,356,000 after buying an additional 674,339 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,110,000 after buying an additional 219,566 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,087,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,449,000 after buying an additional 209,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.