Alchemint Standards Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $182,059.11 and $329.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt.

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

