Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Sold by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP decreased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 478,943 shares during the period. Alexander & Baldwin makes up 0.4% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.9% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $497,526.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALEX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. 112,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $23.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALEX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

