Alias (ALIAS) Price Reaches $0.0566

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last seven days, Alias has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Alias has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alias coin can currently be bought for about $0.0566 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alias alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00019601 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00020504 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00014995 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00052597 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003989 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Alias Coin Profile

ALIAS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io.

Buying and Selling Alias

Alias can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.