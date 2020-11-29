Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,957,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,899 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.2% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $556,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 139,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.39.

BABA traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.48. 9,583,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,010,842. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.