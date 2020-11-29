All Sports (SOC) Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $13.77, $20.33 and $51.55. All Sports has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and $187,395.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, All Sports has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00072620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00376752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.68 or 0.02940044 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

